    Athletics: 2025 world championships in Tokyo set for Sept.

    1 December 2022, 15:13

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The 2025 world athletics championships in Tokyo will be held on Sept. 13 to 21, the athletics world governing body said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.

    World Athletics initially wanted the meet at the National Stadium to be held in late August, but organizers in Japan said mid-September would be better given the intense summer heat.

    The Sept. 13 start date will be the second closest to the end of a year in the history of the championships, behind 2019's meet in Doha that began on Sept. 27.

    All of the championships events will be in Tokyo, including marathon and race walk, which were relocated to Sapporo at last year's Tokyo Olympics amid heat concerns.

    «We will try to gain the understanding and support from Tokyo residents and Japanese citizens as we prepare to stage the meet,» said Mitsugi Ogata, president of the Japan Association of Athletics Federations.

