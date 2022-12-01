Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Athletics: 2025 world championships in Tokyo set for Sept.

1 December 2022, 15:13
Athletics: 2025 world championships in Tokyo set for Sept.

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The 2025 world athletics championships in Tokyo will be held on Sept. 13 to 21, the athletics world governing body said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.

World Athletics initially wanted the meet at the National Stadium to be held in late August, but organizers in Japan said mid-September would be better given the intense summer heat.

The Sept. 13 start date will be the second closest to the end of a year in the history of the championships, behind 2019's meet in Doha that began on Sept. 27.

All of the championships events will be in Tokyo, including marathon and race walk, which were relocated to Sapporo at last year's Tokyo Olympics amid heat concerns.

«We will try to gain the understanding and support from Tokyo residents and Japanese citizens as we prepare to stage the meet,» said Mitsugi Ogata, president of the Japan Association of Athletics Federations.

Фото: azertag.az


Теги:
Related news
Japan's Oct. Industrial output falls 2.6% on month
Japan’s Oct. job availability improves for 10th straight month
Japan gov’t domestic travel discount program to continue next year
Read also
Top environment officials of S. Korea, China, Japan discuss fine dust, carbon neutrality
Russia records huge drop in November COVID cases
Brazil partners up with Google to issue flood warnings
New COVID-19 variant drives virus surge in France, says immunologist
Ischia landslide affected 900 buildings says minister
S. Korea submits bid for Czech nuke plant project
Earthquake jolts southern Iran
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid concerns of winter surge
News Partner
Popular
1 Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season
2 Two new coronavirus strains identified in Brazil
3 Eugene Onegin to take the stage at Astana Opera
4 December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin

News

https://www.inform.kz/en/athletics-2025-world-championships-in-tokyo-set-for-sept_a4008501
https://www.inform.kz/en/athletics-2025-world-championships-in-tokyo-set-for-sept_a4008501