Athletes from 60 countries to compete in Ironman Kazakhstan 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital Astana is to host for the fourth time the Ironman Kazakhstan 2030 on July 2, 2023. Up to 1,000 participants from all round the world are to vie in full- and half-distance triathlon races, Kazinform reports.

According to the organizers, the triathlon race consists of a 3.86 km swim, 180.25 km bicycle ride and a marathon 42.195 km run in a back-to-back format. The Ironman 70.3 series race includes swim, bike, and run segments half the distance of that segment in an Ironman Triathlon: a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bicycle ride, 21.1 km run.

According to Ironman’s race director Alexei Sidorenko, sports tourists from India, China, Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Italy, Ukraine, and the US are to flock to Kazakhstan.

The organizers say that holding such popular and prestigious sports events promotes not only the development of sport but also tourism.

«Most of the international participants are to compete in the half-distance race – 824 people from 60 countries, of whom 30 finishers are to vie in the 2023 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland. 50 strongest athletes in the full-distance race are to compete in the Ironman World Championship to be held for the first time in Nice, France on September 10,» said Sidorenko.