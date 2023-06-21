Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Athletes from 60 countries to compete in Ironman Kazakhstan 2023

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 June 2023, 19:53
Athletes from 60 countries to compete in Ironman Kazakhstan 2023 Photo: НК «Kazakh Tourism»

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital Astana is to host for the fourth time the Ironman Kazakhstan 2030 on July 2, 2023. Up to 1,000 participants from all round the world are to vie in full- and half-distance triathlon races, Kazinform reports.

According to the organizers, the triathlon race consists of a 3.86 km swim, 180.25 km bicycle ride and a marathon 42.195 km run in a back-to-back format. The Ironman 70.3 series race includes swim, bike, and run segments half the distance of that segment in an Ironman Triathlon: a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bicycle ride, 21.1 km run.

According to Ironman’s race director Alexei Sidorenko, sports tourists from India, China, Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Italy, Ukraine, and the US are to flock to Kazakhstan.

photo

The organizers say that holding such popular and prestigious sports events promotes not only the development of sport but also tourism.

«Most of the international participants are to compete in the half-distance race – 824 people from 60 countries, of whom 30 finishers are to vie in the 2023 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Lahti, Finland. 50 strongest athletes in the full-distance race are to compete in the Ironman World Championship to be held for the first time in Nice, France on September 10,» said Sidorenko.

photo

Sport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023