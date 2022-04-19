Go to the main site
    Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs in process of transformation

    19 April 2022, 09:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs has commenced its transformation, its acting chairman Nariman Abilshaikov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the traditional Government’s meeting on Tuesday morning, Abilshaikov said the transformation process will help the chamber shift its focus on small and medium business.

    «At the recent congress of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs it was decided to map out a package of amendments to the Law «On the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs» with a greater focus on support, protection and development of SMEs,» Abilshaikov explained.

    In his words, a working group consisting of 90 representatives of regional councils and experts has been formed to this end.

    The group is set to review proposals submitted to the chamber as well as analyze its activity.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Business, companies Small and medium-sized business Kazakhstan
