Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs in process of transformation

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 April 2022, 09:51
Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs in process of transformation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs has commenced its transformation, its acting chairman Nariman Abilshaikov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the traditional Government’s meeting on Tuesday morning, Abilshaikov said the transformation process will help the chamber shift its focus on small and medium business.

«At the recent congress of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs it was decided to map out a package of amendments to the Law «On the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs» with a greater focus on support, protection and development of SMEs,» Abilshaikov explained.

In his words, a working group consisting of 90 representatives of regional councils and experts has been formed to this end.

The group is set to review proposals submitted to the chamber as well as analyze its activity.


Government of Kazakhstan   Business, companies   Small and medium-sized business   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy