    At least eight dead, 10 injured in hotel fire in Ukrainian city of Odessa

    17 August 2019, 14:00

    KIEV. KAZINFORM At least eight people died in a fire that broke out in a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service announced on Saturday, TASS reports.

    «Eight people died in the fire and 10 more were rescued,» theservice said in a statement.

    According to the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service, a fire at TokyoStar hotel was reported to break out on the second floor of the hotel in earlyhours of August 17.

    Sixty-five rescuers and 13 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. Aninvestigation has been launched to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

    Photo: odessa.online

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

