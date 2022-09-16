Go to the main site
    At least 9 killed in stampede at concert in Guatemala

    16 September 2022, 11:22

    GUATEMALA CITY. KAZINFORM At least nine people were killed and about 20 were injured early Thursday morning after a stampede at the end of a concert celebrating Guatemalan Independence Day in the western city of Quetzaltenango, the local Red Cross confirmed, Xinhua reports.

    According to its reports on social media, the Guatemalan Red Cross and volunteer firefighters «stabilized more than 20 injured people and nine died at the scene.»

    The stampede occurred at one of the exits of the fairgrounds at the end of the outdoor concert, and Guatemalan authorities are investigating the causes.

    Sept. 15 marks the 201st anniversary of the independence from Spain of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

