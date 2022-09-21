Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
At least 9 dead in container depot collapse in Brazil
21 September 2022, 13:28

At least 9 dead in container depot collapse in Brazil

SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM At least nine people were killed and as many as 28 injured Tuesday when part of a container depot collapsed in Brazil's southeastern state of Sao Paulo, according to the fire department, Xinhua reports.

The incident occurred in the city of Itapecerica da Serra, at a depot belonging to Multiteiner, a company that sells and leases containers to businesses that export goods.

About 64 employees were in a meeting at the depot when a platform collapsed, according to fire department spokesperson Luciana Soares, who added that rescue workers were sifting through the rubble to help the victims.

The incident took place as two candidates for deputy seats, Jones Donizette and Ely Santos, were visiting the facility on a campaign trail in the lead-up to the Oct. 2 elections.

«As they were saying goodbye to the workers, part of the concrete structure broke and they were trapped in the rubble,» a press team for the candidates posted on social media.

Photo: Global Look Press


Related news
Brazil: Iguaçu National Park reopened for tourists
Brazil should take solution for energy crisis to COP27, says minister
4,500 health workers died battling COVID-19 in Brazil
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

News

Archive