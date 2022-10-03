Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
At least 83 dead after Hurricane Ian hit US state of Florida: Report

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 October 2022, 14:16
WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least 83 people have died in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which tore through the US state of Florida this week, according to a report Sunday.

The tropical storm brought flooding and destruction to southwest Florida, mostly affecting Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and Cape Coral, Anadolu Agency reports.

Tallied by NBC News, the number is feared to continue to rise.

In North Carolina, there were four storm-related deaths due to Ian.

Rescue efforts remain underway after the devastating Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that Hurricane Ian «could be the deadliest» in the state's history.

«This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history. The numbers are still unclear, but we're hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,» Biden said from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters.

This week, Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to travel to Florida.


Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Natural disasters   World News  
News
