At least 80% of population need to get COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty - sanitary epidemiological control department

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Issues of stabilization of the sanitary epidemiological situation, decrease in the number of deaths from COVID-19 and vaccination pace were discussed at a regular meeting of the operations center for prevention of the spread of the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty city, despite the normalization of the COVID-19 situation and following the optimistic prognosis on COVID-19 situation unfolding the epidemiologists warn of possible determination of the situation.

The department said that a possible determination of COVID-19 situation can be a result of the worsening epidemiological situation in European countries and Russia as well as low vaccination rates. Almaty citizens were urged to follow the epidemiological requirements and get vaccines. It was noted that at least 80% of the city’s eligible population need to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It was said that people aged 20 and over were responsible for 77% of the weekly COVID-19 cases due to not getting vaccines. Cases in children under 14 have risen by 2.2% and in persons aged 40-59 by 1.4%.

«Yellow zone» requirements have been in place in the city of Almaty since Monday. Operation of facilities participating in the Ashyq project was extended by one hour and leaders of the project up until 3 am.

As of today, the number of people staying at the infectious diseases hospitals stands at 1,039, 35 of who are kids. 93 patients are in intensive care units. 2,124 people are under observation of mobile medical teams and the telemedicine center.

There are 137 COVID-19 vaccination sites in the city.




