Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

At least 8 killed, 28 injured in blast at Mogadishu hotel

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 August 2020, 16:20
At least 8 killed, 28 injured in blast at Mogadishu hotel

MOGADISHU. KAZINFORM - At least eight people, including three suspected attackers, were confirmed dead, and 28 others injured in the ongoing attack at a popular hotel in Somalia capital Mogadishu on Sunday, a government official confirmed, Xinhua reports.

Ismael Mukhtar Omar, government spokesman, said four civilians and a director in the ministry of information were among those killed by the terrorists who rammed a car bomb into the Elite Hotel in Liido Beach before storming inside the popular facility.

«So far we have confirmed five people including a government official were killed in the attack. Security forces also shot dead two al-Shabab fighters. Al-Shabab driver was also killed inside the car he used to detonate the bomb,» Omar told Xinhua by phone.

He said the attackers entered the Elite hotel after setting off a car bomb outside the hotel entrance. The hotel is one of the newly built upscale beachside hotels frequented by young people and the city's elite.

Omar said the attackers are holed up on the fifth floor of the hotel and have been restrained from the floor.

«Now the situation is close and al-Shabab fighters have been restrained from crossing the floor, «said Omar.

Sources said a fierce gunfight was still ongoing inside the hotel.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but al-Qaida allied group al-Shabab had conducted such attacks in the past.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches