At least 76 killed, 440 injured as 7.4-magnitude quake hits Türkiye

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM A strong earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras early Monday, according to the country's disaster agency.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in Pazarcik district, Anadolu Agency reports.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

It was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Gaziantep province.

A third earthquake with a 6.5 magnitude also hit Gaziantep.

The initial earthquake was also felt in other southeastern provinces including Diyarbakir and neighboring countries including Lebanon and Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to Twitter to convey get well wishes to citizens affected by the initial earthquake.

He added that AFAD and other units are «on alert.»

He noted that rescue teams were immediately dispatched to areas affected by the earthquake.

«Our Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health, AFAD, provincial governorships and all other institutions started their work rapidly.

»We are also coordinating our work after the earthquake. We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, and we continue our work,«he added.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that six earthquakes with magnitudes above 6 had hit the country so far early Monday.

Soylu added that the earthquakes had affected several provinces including Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adıyaman, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis and Sanliurfa.

»Our rescue teams have been dispatched to the region. Our cargo planes were prepared and shipped to the region.«

He noted that the country issued a level-4 alarm, which includes a call for international aid.

At least five people have been killed and 34 buildings have been destroyed in southern Osmaniye province.

At least six people were killed and 79 injured and six buildings were destroyed in Diyarbakir province while 18 people died and 67 were wounded in Sanliurfa province.

In Malatya province, at least 23 people were killed, 420 were injured and 140 buildings were destroyed.

AFAD published a statement saying:»Following a discussion with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, international assistance was called for the search and rescue through the ERCC (Emergency Response Coordination Centre).

At least 42 people have been killed in Syria after the major earthquake.

Photo:aa.com.tr