Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

At least 7 die, 25 hurt in Bangladesh gas pipeline explosion

17 November 2019, 18:27
At least 7 die, 25 hurt in Bangladesh gas pipeline explosion

DHAKA. KAZINFORM - At least seven people were killed and another 25 injured after a gas pipeline exploded in southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police said.

The explosion at Patharghata area in Chittagong district collapsed portions of a boundary wall of a nearby building, local police chief Mohammed Mohsin said.

He said at least 25 people were hospitalized and firefighters joined the rescue operation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. News reports said the road in front of the explosion site was busy with people and tricycle rickshaws. A boundary wall fell on the people on the road.

The explosion took place when residents were preparing for the day’s work in the morning, Mohsin said.

Chittagong is 216 kilometers (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

Source: Arab News

Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty