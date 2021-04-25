Go to the main site
    At least 60 Covid-19 patients die in fire at Iraq hospital

    25 April 2021, 15:19

    BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM A fire in a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital has killed at least 60 coronavirus patients, an Iraq interior ministry official said Sunday.

    The fire at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital erupted late Saturday due to an explosion of oxygen cylinders, the lieutenant colonal rank official told EFE, requesting anonymity.

    Most of the patients died «due to suffocation» after the explosion sparked a massive blaze at the health center in the south of the Iraqi capital, the official said, fearing that the toll might increase. The Iraqi authorities have not confirmed the casualty figure, EFE reports.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Incidents World News Coronavirus in the world
