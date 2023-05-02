Go to the main site
    At least 6 dead, 30 injured in vehicle crashes amid dust storm in U.S. Illinois

    2 May 2023, 15:44

    CHICAGO. KAZINFORM At least 6 people died and more than 30 others were injured in a dust storm that caused pileups from vehicle crashes on a highway in U.S. Midwest state of Illinois on Monday.

    State police troopers responded to numerous crashes about 11 a.m. Monday on both directions of I-55 in Montgomery County, south of Springfield, capital of Illinois, the Chicago Tribune quoted the police as saying Monday, Xinhua reports.

    About 20 commercial motor vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars were involved in the crashes, including two tractor-trailers that caught fire.

    The crashes were caused by «excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility,» police said. I-55 is currently shut down in both directions.

    State police are investigating.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

