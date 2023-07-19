Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    At least 6 dead, 11 missing in landslide in central Colombia

    19 July 2023, 10:12

    BOGOTA. KAZINFORM At least six people were dead and 11 others were missing after a landslide destroyed homes in central Colombia late Monday, local media reported Tuesday.

    «The landslide swept away at least 15 houses. We have already recovered six bodies, seven people were injured and 11 are missing,» Camilo Parrado, mayor of Quetame in the Cundinamarca department, was quoted as saying, Xinhua reports.

    Parrado said it was a «very difficult situation,» and the dead included one child.

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro has expressed condolences to the families of the victims, saying that there was an urgent need to work to prevent these types of natural disasters following heavy rains.

    «Mayors must prioritize this principle,» he said from Brussels, Belgium.

    The landslide also destroyed a toll bridge, which led to the total closure of the Llano roadway connecting the capital Bogota with the city of Villavicencio.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil’s Central Bank to introduce virtual currency in 2024
    S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
    US Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.55B for Tuesday drawing
    Four injured in huge Sardinia wildfire
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target