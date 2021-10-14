Go to the main site
    At least 5 people killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway

    14 October 2021, 11:05

    STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM At least five people are dead and two wounded after a man with a bow and arrows went on a rampage near the Norwegian capital Oslo before being arrested, public broadcaster NRK said early Thursday.

    The attack took place Wednesday night in the town of Kongsberg, NRK reported.

    The dead include a police officer who was off duty when the attack occurred, and the wounded have been hospitalized, said local police official Øyvind Aas, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Police are conducting forensic investigations at several crime scenes and have cordoned off large areas of Kongsberg, NRK said.

    According to NRK, they are not ruling out the possibility of an act of terrorism.

    Norwegian police authorities later released a new statement on the attack.

    The attacker is a Danish man living in Kongsberg, the statement said, noting that he has been charged with murder.

    «We will get back with a more detailed description of the course of events when we have a better overview of what happened,» the statement added.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

