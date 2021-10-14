Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

At least 5 people killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 October 2021, 11:05
At least 5 people killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM At least five people are dead and two wounded after a man with a bow and arrows went on a rampage near the Norwegian capital Oslo before being arrested, public broadcaster NRK said early Thursday.

The attack took place Wednesday night in the town of Kongsberg, NRK reported.

The dead include a police officer who was off duty when the attack occurred, and the wounded have been hospitalized, said local police official Øyvind Aas, Anadolu Agency reports.

Police are conducting forensic investigations at several crime scenes and have cordoned off large areas of Kongsberg, NRK said.

According to NRK, they are not ruling out the possibility of an act of terrorism.

Norwegian police authorities later released a new statement on the attack.

The attacker is a Danish man living in Kongsberg, the statement said, noting that he has been charged with murder.

«We will get back with a more detailed description of the course of events when we have a better overview of what happened,» the statement added.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches