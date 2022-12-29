At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire in S Korea

GWACHEON, South Korea. KAZINFORM At least five people were killed and 37 others injured, three of them seriously, Thursday, in a noise-barrier tunnel fire along an expressway in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, fire authorities said, YONHAP reports.

The blaze was reported to have occurred at 1:49 p.m. inside the noise tunnel in Gwacheon along the Second Gyeongin Expressway that connects the western port city of Incheon to Seongnam City, the authorities said.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr