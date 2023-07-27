At least 5 dead as typhoon Doksuri hits Philippines

MANILA. KAZINFORM At least five people lost their lives due to the impact of Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines, the country’s National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction reported Thursday.

The typhoon – named Egay in the Philippines – hit the north of the island of Luzon, where the capital Manila is located, with violent winds and heavy rains that triggered flooding and landslides, EFE reports.

Two other people were injured by incidents related to the tropical cyclone, which affected more than 330,000 people in the north of the country, of which at least 30,000 continue to be evacuated from their homes, the institute reported.

The country’s weather service said Doksuri – which on Thursday was near southern Taiwan – was predicted to leave Philippine territory in a few hours and continue toward China.

Beijing was on red alert Wednesday, the highest of its four-color system, in anticipation of Doksuri, the fifth super typhoon to have formed so far this year in Asia.

The China Meteorological Center, which made the announcement at 10:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), said Doksuri is expected to hit Friday morning the coastal areas of the southern provinces of Fujian and Guangdong