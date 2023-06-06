At least 42 dead and thousands displaced in Haiti after flooding

PORT-AU-PRINCE. KAZINFORM Thousands of homes in Haiti have been flooded following heavy rains over the weekend, leaving at least 42 people dead and 85 injured, according to a statement released by the country’s Civil Protection Agency on Monday.

The intense rainfall caused several rivers throughout Haiti to overflow, which in turn sparked flash floods, flooding, rockslides and landslides, according to a United Nations report, WAM reports.

Over 13,300 people have been displaced, and at least 11 others have been declared missing throughout five of Haiti’s 10 departments: West, Nippes, South-East, North-West, and the Centre.

The death toll climbed steadily on Monday as persistent heavy rains continued to pelt down.




