Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    At least 40 feared dead in Taiwan train derailment

    2 April 2021, 14:15

    TAIPEI. KAZINFORM A train derailed inside a tunnel in east Taiwan on Friday morning, resulting in at least four deaths and another 36 people showing «no signs of life.»

    By midday, 61 people had been sent to hospital, with 72 remaining trapped at the scene, reported the Taiwan railway police department, Xinhua reports.

    The second and third carriages of the train traveling to Taitung derailed in the accident, according to rescuers.

    The third to eighth carriages that remained in the tunnel were partially deformed, causing great difficulties for ongoing rescue efforts.

    The railroad department suspects that an incorrectly parked construction vehicle fell down from above the tunnel and hit the passing train, causing the accident.

    The accident occurred at the start of the four-day Tomb-sweeping Day holiday.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future