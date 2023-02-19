Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

At least 40,640 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye

19 February 2023, 09:16
At least 40,640 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 40,642 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country’s disaster management agency said on Saturday, Kazinform learned from Anadolu Agency.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

The quakes were followed by over 5,700 aftershocks, Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), told reporters.

«Search and rescue efforts will be largely completed as of Sunday evening,» Sezer said.

A total of 11,488 international search and rescue units from 80 countries have come to the disaster zone to provide support, Sezer said.

He said that the cash aid of 10,000 Turkish liras ($531) has been made to more than 682,000 citizens.

Noting that evacuations from the earthquake zone to other provinces continued, Sezer said: «More than 430,000 people have so far been evacuated.»

«We are currently hosting 313,720 victims in public guesthouses, hotels and other accommodation facilities,» he added.


Photo: aa.com.tr

Related news
16 nations set up 34 field hospitals in Türkiye's quake-hit southern region
Twin earthquakes in Türkiye 5th-deadliest worldwide since 2000
Erdogan says Türkiye to hold elections on May 14
Теги:
Read also
Japan remains 2nd worst in int'l ranking for women in workforce
Greek gov't announces railway safety measures after deadly train accident
3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in S Korea
World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
NASA to launch new science mission to space station in March
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

News