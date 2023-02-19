At least 40,640 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 40,642 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country’s disaster management agency said on Saturday, Kazinform learned from Anadolu Agency.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

The quakes were followed by over 5,700 aftershocks, Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), told reporters.

«Search and rescue efforts will be largely completed as of Sunday evening,» Sezer said.

A total of 11,488 international search and rescue units from 80 countries have come to the disaster zone to provide support, Sezer said.

He said that the cash aid of 10,000 Turkish liras ($531) has been made to more than 682,000 citizens.

Noting that evacuations from the earthquake zone to other provinces continued, Sezer said: «More than 430,000 people have so far been evacuated.»

«We are currently hosting 313,720 victims in public guesthouses, hotels and other accommodation facilities,» he added.

Photo: aa.com.tr