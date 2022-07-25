Qazaq TV
At least 4 civilians injured in shooting in Los Angeles neighborhood
25 July 2022 15:45

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - At least four people have been wounded following a shooting in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The incident was reported at or near a car show in Peck Par, on North Western Avenue just before 4 p.m. (2300GMT).

«The circumstances, total number of patients and precise nature of their injuries have yet to be confirmed,» the statement said.


