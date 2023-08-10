At least 36 killed as Hawaii wildfires continue raging

HONOLULU. KAZINFORM - At least 36 people have been killed in wildfires on Hawaii's Maui Island and local authorities are continuing with search and rescue operations as fires continue to wreak havoc across the region, local media reported Wednesday, Kyodo reports.

Lahaina, a tourist spot in Maui, remains without telephone service, either by landline or cellphone, while the coast guard has rescued 14 people from the ocean off the area's shore, according to the Maui County office.

The Office of Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said that several large fires are burning in many areas of Maui and Hawaii islands, and the blazes have forced the closure of roads and schools as well as evacuations.

«The wind-fueled fires have devastated many of our communities,» the governor's office said.

The governor has also been in contact with the White House as the state prepares for what will inevitably be a request for emergency federal assistance, it said.

Maui Island is the second largest island of the Hawaii archipelago spanning around 1,900 square kilometers, with a population of around 120,000 people.