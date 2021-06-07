Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
At least 30 killed, over 50 injured in train collision in S. Pakistan

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM A head-on train collision has left at least 30 people dead and over 50 others injured on Monday morning in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, local media reported.

According to the reports, the accident took place in the area between Raiti and Obaro Railway Stations in Ghotki district of Sindh, Xinhua reports.

Following the collision, several coaches of the two trains derailed and turned turtle.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted bodies and the injured to nearby hospitals.

The accident occurred between the Millat Express, which was heading towards the eastern city of Sargodha from the southern port city of Karachi, and the Sir Syed Express, which was going to Karachi from eastern city Rawalpindi.

A state of emergency due to COVID-19 epidemic has been imposed in hospitals in the district.


