At least 3 killed, 213 hurt after fresh quake hits southern Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least three people were killed and 213 others wounded after another earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern Hatay province on Monday evening, the country’s interior minister said.

«Three of our citizens lost their lives; one in the Antakya district, one in the district of Defne, and one in the Samandag district,» Suleyman Soylu said at a news briefing, Anadolu Agency reports.

Search and rescue efforts are underway at three sites, he added.

At least 32 aftershocks have been recorded so far, according to the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD.

AFAD said the magnitude 6.4 earthquake took place at around 8.04 p.m. local time (1704GMT) in Hatay’s Defne district.

It was followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock three minutes later, with the epicenter in Hatay’s Samandag district.

The tremors come just two weeks after the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes centered in Kahramanmaras.

The deadly quakes struck 10 other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Elazig.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the disaster, with the death toll now above 41,000, according to the latest official figures.​​​​

Photo: aa.com.tr