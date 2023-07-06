At least 26 killed after bus plunges off cliff in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - At least 26 people were killed and about 20 injured Wednesday after a bus coming from Mexico City plunged off a cliff on a highway in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, local authorities confirmed, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The accident occurred in the early morning in the municipality of Magdalena Penasco, when the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ravine more than 10 meters deep, said State Government Secretary Jose de Jesus Romero during a press conference.

The death toll has climbed to 29 while 19 were injured, according to the latest reports by local media.

Both local authorities and residents moved quickly to rescue the injured and recover the bodies, according to several videos and images posted on social media.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

All support will be provided to the victims' families «to attend to their terrible loss,» state governor Salomon Jara said on his Twitter account.