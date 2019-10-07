Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

At least 23 killed in Burkina Faso militant attack

7 October 2019, 10:48
At least 23 killed in Burkina Faso militant attack

VAGAGA. KAZINFORM - At least 23 people were killed in an attack at a gold mining site in northern Burkina Faso in a latest violence by the militants linked to Al-Qaeda, security source said late Saturday.

«Armed individuals attacked the gold mining site at Dolmane, leaving around 23 people dead,» local media reported, quoting a security source.

The attack took place in Soum province on Friday, the report said.

The victims were mainly gold miners, and several others were injured, it said.

At least 29 people were killed in two separate attacks in northern Burkina Faso on Sept. 8, according to the government.

The first attack took place in the Barsalogho area when a vehicle loaded with passengers and goods rode over an improvised explosive device (IED), leaving at least 15 passengers dead --most of the victims were businesspeople.

The second attack targeted food vans driving in convoy, leaving 14 people dead.

Burkina Faso has been battling militants and inter-ethnic violence since 2015.

In August, suspected militants killed 24 soldiers in the deadliest attack on the country’s military base.

Three key militant groups have been raking havoc in north and east.

But even the capital Ouagadougou has not been spared.

A March 2018 attack on the military headquarters left eight dead.

Reports indicate hundreds of people have been killed so far this year and more than 150,000 fled their homes due to attacks which spill across the Sahel region.

Last December, a state of emergency was declared in several northern regions, allowing security forces extra powers to search homes and restrict freedom of movement.

Source: Anadolu Agency

Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty