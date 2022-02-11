Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

At least 20 killed, 33 injured in bus accident in northern Peru

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 February 2022, 14:20
At least 20 killed, 33 injured in bus accident in northern Peru

LIMA. KAZINFORM At least 20 people were killed and 33 injured on Wednesday, after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine about 100 meters deep in the northern Peruvian province of Pataz of La Libertad department, local authorities confirmed Thursday.

The regional health department reported that the accident occurred at about 14:40 local time on Wednesday in a rural sector between the Andean towns of Tayabamba and Huancaspata, Xinhua reports.


According to the report, the interprovincial bus, belonging to the Picaflor company, was heading to Trujillo, capital of La Libertad, from Tayabamba when it skidded off the road.

People living in nearby towns arrived at the scene to help the injured passengers, who were taken to health centers in Tayabamba, Huancaspata and Trujillo.

Personnel from the National Police and the Public Prosecutor's Office took charge of removing the bodies and initiating an investigation.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches