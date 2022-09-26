At least 16 killed after boat capsizes in Bangladesh

DHAKA. KAZINFORM At least 16 people were killed with 30 others still missing after a boat capsized in the Karatoya river in Bangladesh's northern Panchagarh district, 468 km away from the capital Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon.

«The bodies of 16 people including women and children have so far been retrieved,» Sujoy Kumar Roy, an officer of Panchagarh's Boda Police station, told Xinhua.According to the officer, the boat carrying some 100 people capsized at about 1:30 p.m. local time. Most of the passengers managed to swim ashore after the incident.Some 30 passengers of the vessel were still missing, said the officer, adding that a rescue operation was underway and the cause of the accident was not immediately known.



