Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
At least 16 killed after boat capsizes in Bangladesh
26 September 2022, 07:46

At least 16 killed after boat capsizes in Bangladesh

DHAKA. KAZINFORM At least 16 people were killed with 30 others still missing after a boat capsized in the Karatoya river in Bangladesh's northern Panchagarh district, 468 km away from the capital Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon.

«The bodies of 16 people including women and children have so far been retrieved,» Sujoy Kumar Roy, an officer of Panchagarh's Boda Police station, told Xinhua.According to the officer, the boat carrying some 100 people capsized at about 1:30 p.m. local time. Most of the passengers managed to swim ashore after the incident.Some 30 passengers of the vessel were still missing, said the officer, adding that a rescue operation was underway and the cause of the accident was not immediately known.


Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
2 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
3 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
4 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
5 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union

News

Archive