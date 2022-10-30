Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon

30 October 2022, 11:01
SEOUL. KAZINFORM At least 151 people have been killed and 82 others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district as huge crowds of partygoers, many in their late teens and 20s, converged in the entertainment district for late-night Halloween celebrations, YONHAP reports.

The deadliest stampede in South Korea's history happened Saturday night in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in the famous nightlife district after tens of thousands of people visited the area for Halloween.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, a total of 151 people, including 19 foreigners, have been killed and 82 others injured, 19 of them seriously, according to Choi Seong-beom, head of the fire department in Yongsan, which includes Itaewon.

Of the deceased, 97 are female and 54 are male, Choi said.

The foreigners killed include those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, he said.

The stampede marked the worst tragedy in South Korea since the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol that killed 304 people, mostly high school students.


News