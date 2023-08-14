At least 15 dead as heavy rains lash India's Himalayan state

EW DELHI. KAZINFORM - At least 15 people died in multiple rain-related incidents in India's mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.



Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state's chief minister, confirmed on social networking site X, formerly Twitter, about the death of seven people in a cloud burst incident in Jadon village, in the state's Solan district.

In another incident, Singh said, a temple located on a hill collapsed as a result of heavy rainfall in the state's capital Shimla, leading to the death of at least nine people.

«As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped,» he said.

The topmost elected official added that «reports of cloudbursts and landslides have emerged from various parts of the state resulting in loss of precious lives and property.»

«I urge the people to avoid areas prone to sliding and to stay away from water bodies,» he added.

Himachal police in an advisory said the weather continues to be extremely bad, urging the public to travel only if it is extremely essential. «Heavy rains at many places in the state. Rivers and streams are in spate. Cloudbursts at many places. Roads are broken at many places,» it said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said significant rainfall was «realized over Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours recorded.»

Dozens of people have died in various Indian states in the past few weeks as heavy monsoons lash several parts of the country. Monsoon, the season of heavy rain in parts of Asia, lasts from June to September.