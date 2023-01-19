Go to the main site
    At least 15 dead as fire breaks out in Armenian military barracks

    19 January 2023, 14:01

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 15 Armenian soldiers were killed and three others injured as a fire broke out in military barracks, local media reported on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

    The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. local time in the barracks of an engineering-sapper company of the Armenian armed forces in the Azat village of eastern Gegharkunik province, state-run Armenpress news agency quoted Defense Ministry as saying.
    The injured soldiers are in critical condition, the ministry said.

    The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.


    Photo: Anadolu Agency

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Armenia World News
