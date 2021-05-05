Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

At least 12 killed in floods in western Afghanistan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 May 2021, 17:33
At least 12 killed in floods in western Afghanistan

HERAT. KAZINFORM At least 12 people were killed as heavy rains and flash floods hit parts of Afghanistan's western province of Herat, the local government said on Tuesday.

«Flash floods engulfed vast areas in Adraskan district and neighboring districts in Herat province on Monday,» it said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

Among the dead were one woman and four children, according to a local government source.

The floods also destroyed tens of residential houses and orchards in the districts and caused closure of several district roads to traffic, the statement said.

The rescue personnel have arrived in the affected areas, and scores of local households have so far been evacuated to safe areas, according to the statement.

Heavy rains hit many areas in the country in recent weeks.

photo

photo


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study