Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

At least 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Atyrau

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 September 2019, 15:45
At least 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM At least 12 passengers of a bus got injuries after it collided with a in the city of Atyrau.

The incident occurred today at 11:35am in Nursaya microdistrict.

5 ambulance crews arrived at the scene, according to social media reports.

As per preliminary data, the number of those injured reached 12 – 8 adults and 4 children. All of them were hospitalized, local police department says.

The regional administration failed to report the exact number of injured persons and their condition and promised to provide all the information later.

Atyrau region   Road accidents  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires