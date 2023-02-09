At least 12,870 died from powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 12,873 people were killed and 62,937 others were injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Thursday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa, Anadolu Agency reports.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 113,200 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement.

«As a result of negotiations with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, 5,709 personnel coming from other countries to give help were dispatched to the disaster area,» it added.

Besides rescue teams, blankets, tents, food, and psychological support teams were also sent to affected areas.

A total of 92,738 family tents were set up to shelter survivors, AFAD also said.

It added that 5,557 vehicles, including excavators, tractors and dozers, were sent to the disaster area.

State of emergency declared

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday inspected the ongoing search and rescue, as well as relief efforts in the Adana, Hatay, and Kahramanmaras provinces, as well as one of the epicenters Pazarcik, where he met survivors in tent cities.

First lady Emine Erdogan on Wednesday visited 16 infant survivors who had been airlifted from Kahramanmaras to a hospital in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye has mobilized all its resources for post-quake efforts, President Erdogan said, adding: «The state is working with municipalities, especially with the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), with all its resources.»

To speed up search and rescue operations more, Türkiye on Tuesday announced a three-month state of emergency in the quake-hit provinces.

In addition, Türkiye is observing seven days of national mourning after the devastating quakes.

All national sports events in the country have been suspended until further notice. Schools nationwide will be closed until Feb. 13, and education in the 10 affected provinces is on hold until Feb. 20.

After the quakes, condolences poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

Photo: aa.com.tr



