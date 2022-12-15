Go to the main site
    At least 115 media workers killed on the job in 2022: report

    15 December 2022, 08:35

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM At least 115 media workers have been killed in 29 countries around the world this year, a 45 percent increase compared to last year, the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    Ukraine and Mexico were the most dangerous countries for media workers this year, the PEC said in its annual report published on Wednesday.

    The organization said it had counted 34 victims in Ukraine and 17 in Mexico. The latter was the highest annual death toll since at least the beginning of the century in this country.

    By region, the PEC said, there were 39 journalists killed in Latin America, 37 in Europe,30 in Asia, seven in Africa and two in North America.

    The organization strongly condemned all attacks against journalists and called for those responsible for these crimes to be brought to justice as quickly as possible.

    The PEC, founded in 2004, aims at improving the safety of journalists across the world, its website says.
