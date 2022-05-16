Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
At least 11 killed in bus crash in northern Peru

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 May 2022, 13:43
LIMA. KAZINFORM At least 11 people died and another 34 were injured in a bus accident near the Peruvian province of Sihuas in the Ancash region, local authorities said Sunday.

The National Emergency Operations Center of Peru said in a preliminary report that the incident occurred at about 4:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Saturday, after the vehicle left the city of Tayabamba in the northern department of La Libertad for Lima, Xinhua reports.

The bus from the interprovincial company «Ava Tours» fell down a cliff approximately 100 meters high, local media reported, adding that «ropes and wooden supports were immediately placed to prevent the vehicle with 45 passengers on board (from continuing) to fall» after rescuers rushed to the scene.


