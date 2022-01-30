Go to the main site
    At least 11 dead in bus crash in Bolivia

    30 January 2022, 15:15

    LA PAZ. KAZINFORM - At least 11 people were killed and 18 injured when a bus fell into a ravine from the highway between the towns of Kami and Quillacollo in the Bolivian department of Cochabamba, police reported on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

    Renzo Mercado, departmental director of the Cochabamba Traffic Police, said that the death toll could rise as some people were «very seriously» injured.

    According to Mercado, the bus, from the transportation company 16 de Julio, fell about 400 meters.

    The causes of the incident, which occurred early on Saturday, are still being investigated.

    Kami is a mining center located in the Andean province of Ayopaya, in the northwest of the Cochabamba department.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

