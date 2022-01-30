Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

At least 11 dead in bus crash in Bolivia

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 January 2022, 15:15
At least 11 dead in bus crash in Bolivia

LA PAZ. KAZINFORM - At least 11 people were killed and 18 injured when a bus fell into a ravine from the highway between the towns of Kami and Quillacollo in the Bolivian department of Cochabamba, police reported on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

Renzo Mercado, departmental director of the Cochabamba Traffic Police, said that the death toll could rise as some people were «very seriously» injured.

According to Mercado, the bus, from the transportation company 16 de Julio, fell about 400 meters.

The causes of the incident, which occurred early on Saturday, are still being investigated.

Kami is a mining center located in the Andean province of Ayopaya, in the northwest of the Cochabamba department.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches