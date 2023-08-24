Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    At least 10 shot, 4 killed in California bar shooting

    24 August 2023, 14:52

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM At least 10 people were shot at a biker bar in California's Orange County and four were killed, local media reported on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    The Orange County Register newspaper reported that the mass shooting occurred at a bar in Trabuco Canyon, about 90 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles. Sources disclosed that preliminary reports showed that four, including the shooter, are dead.

    It is believed the shooter was a former law enforcement officer from outside the area, the report added.

    Meanwhile, KCLA News reported that sources said deputies who responded to the scene shot dead the shooter.

    KCLA News said the incident is believed to have started following a domestic dispute between the retired law enforcement officer and his wife.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights