At least 10 shot, 4 killed in California bar shooting

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM At least 10 people were shot at a biker bar in California's Orange County and four were killed, local media reported on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The Orange County Register newspaper reported that the mass shooting occurred at a bar in Trabuco Canyon, about 90 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles. Sources disclosed that preliminary reports showed that four, including the shooter, are dead.

It is believed the shooter was a former law enforcement officer from outside the area, the report added.

Meanwhile, KCLA News reported that sources said deputies who responded to the scene shot dead the shooter.

KCLA News said the incident is believed to have started following a domestic dispute between the retired law enforcement officer and his wife.