    At least 10 dead, several missing in Colombian landslide

    8 April 2022, 18:08

    BOGOTA. KAZINFORM At least 10 people were killed and several others were missing after a landslide hit the northwestern Colombian town of La Antigua on Thursday, authorities said.

    The landslide was caused by heavy rains and subsequent flooding in La Antigua, in the Abriaqui municipality of the department of Antioquia, news reports said, Xinhua reports.

    «I will travel to the municipality of Abriaqui to take part in supporting this painful tragedy that has left at least 10 people dead,» Antioquia Governor Anibal Gaviria tweeted.

    He said the Disaster Risk Management Unit had taken charge of the situation and sent personnel to the scene.

    Jaime Enrique Gomez, head of the Disaster Risk Management Unit, said a unified command post had been set up in the area, and the search for the missing was continuing.

    Colombian President Ivan Duque has sent a message of solidarity to inhabitants of the affected municipality, saying that he will monitor the situation, news reports said.

