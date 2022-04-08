Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

At least 10 dead, several missing in Colombian landslide

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 April 2022, 18:08
At least 10 dead, several missing in Colombian landslide

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM At least 10 people were killed and several others were missing after a landslide hit the northwestern Colombian town of La Antigua on Thursday, authorities said.

The landslide was caused by heavy rains and subsequent flooding in La Antigua, in the Abriaqui municipality of the department of Antioquia, news reports said, Xinhua reports.

«I will travel to the municipality of Abriaqui to take part in supporting this painful tragedy that has left at least 10 people dead,» Antioquia Governor Anibal Gaviria tweeted.

He said the Disaster Risk Management Unit had taken charge of the situation and sent personnel to the scene.

Jaime Enrique Gomez, head of the Disaster Risk Management Unit, said a unified command post had been set up in the area, and the search for the missing was continuing.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has sent a message of solidarity to inhabitants of the affected municipality, saying that he will monitor the situation, news reports said.

Photo: bbc.com

Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study