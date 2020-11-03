Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

At least 1 killed, 15 wounded in Vienna attack

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 November 2020, 07:53
At least 1 killed, 15 wounded in Vienna attack

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - At least one person was killed and 15 others wounded in Austria’s capital Monday evening in a suspected terrorist attack by multiple gunmen, Anadolu Agency reports.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told ORF television that one of the gunmen was shot and killed by the police and a major anti-terror operation was continuing to arrest the others.

«I would like to call on all our citizens to stay inside, stay at their premises and keep away from public places. An operation against suspected terrorists is still ongoing,» he said.

Several gunmen armed with rifles targeted people in six locations in Vienna’s city center around 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), according to the police.

One passerby was shot dead and 15 people were wounded, according to Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig.

Seven of the wounded are in critical condition, including a police officer.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Twitter that military units were being deployed in Vienna to support police anti-terror operations.


Incidents    World News   Europe  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches