At first Pfizer to be available for children, pregnant women – Kazakh Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At first Pfizer vaccine will be available for children and pregnant women only, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«At first in October Pfizer vaccine will be available for children and pregnant women only,» said Minister Tsoi urging Kazakhstanis to get vaccinated with other vaccines against the coronavirus infection available in the country.

He also revealed that a new batch of Chinese vaccine approved by the WHO will be delivered to Kazakhstan within a week.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Pfizer had reached a preliminary agreement on the vaccine delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021. The talks on possible supply of the vaccine with Pfizer are ongoing since March 2021. The Ministry of Healthcare and Pfizer signed the non-disclosure agreement.