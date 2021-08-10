Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

At first Pfizer to be available for children, pregnant women – Kazakh Health Ministry

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 August 2021, 12:04
At first Pfizer to be available for children, pregnant women – Kazakh Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At first Pfizer vaccine will be available for children and pregnant women only, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«At first in October Pfizer vaccine will be available for children and pregnant women only,» said Minister Tsoi urging Kazakhstanis to get vaccinated with other vaccines against the coronavirus infection available in the country.

He also revealed that a new batch of Chinese vaccine approved by the WHO will be delivered to Kazakhstan within a week.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Pfizer had reached a preliminary agreement on the vaccine delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021. The talks on possible supply of the vaccine with Pfizer are ongoing since March 2021. The Ministry of Healthcare and Pfizer signed the non-disclosure agreement.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri