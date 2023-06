Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The International Astronomical Centre has announced that Tuesday, July 20, is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha in most Islamic countries.

Mohammad Odeh, Chairman of the International Astronomical Centre, today said that the month of Zul Hijjah1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July 10, 2021, WAM reports.