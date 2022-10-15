Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Astronauts of NASA's SpaceX mission return to Earth

    15 October 2022, 15:33

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft safely splashed down off the coast of the southeastern U.S. state of Florida on Friday, NASA said, Xinhua reports.

    The four-member international crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, returned to Earth in a parachute-assisted splashdown at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Day Time (2055 GMT).

    The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time (1605 GMT) Friday.

    The mission was launched to the space station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Apr. 27.


    Photo: blogs.nasa.gov
    Space exploration World News Space
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov