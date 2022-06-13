Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astra rocket fails to reach orbit

13 June 2022, 08:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An Astra rocket launched from the Cape Canaveral (Florida, the U.S.) failed to reach the orbit, Kazinform correspondent report.

The rocket lifted off from the pad SLC-46 on June 12, 2022 at 11:43pm Nur-Sultan time. Built by the U.S. Astra Space company the rocket was carrying two 3U CubeSats meteorological satellites each weighing 3.8kg.

In 7 minutes 22 seconds after the takeoff, the upper stage engine shut down early. As a result, the second stage of the rocket with payloads was lost.


